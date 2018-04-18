A West Hempstead man arrested on drunken driving charges after a traffic fatality last month will face upgraded charges Wednesday, online court records show.

Roy Gomez, 39, was initially charged with DWI after a hit-and-run crash with another vehicle March 13 in Baldwin, authorities said.

The online court records show Gomez was indicted by a grand jury on April 9 on more than a dozen charges, including vehicular homicide in the second degree.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on that indictment Wednesday in County Court in Mineola before Judge Meryl J. Berkowitz.

Gomez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer on Grand Avenue when he rear-ended a Nissan sedan stopped at a traffic light at Milburn Avenue about 10:14 p.m., police said at the time.

Two passengers in the Nissan was injured and a third, Jovanni Bien-Aime, 21, of Baldwin, died the next day of his injuries.

Gomez drove away from the crash scene, then left his vehicle a few blocks away and fled on foot, police said. He was found sleeping in a boat on Woodcleft Avenue about six hours later, police said.