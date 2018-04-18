TODAY'S PAPER
Court records: Upgraded charges in fatal crash in Baldwin

Roy Gomez was initially charged with DWI in the March 13 car accident that killed Jovanni Bien-Aime, 21, of Baldwin.

Roy Gomez, 39, faces upgraded charges in fatal

Roy Gomez, 39, faces upgraded charges in fatal hit-and-run last month, online court records show. Photo Credit: Composite: NCPD, left, and Kevin Madigan

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
A West Hempstead man arrested on drunken driving charges after a traffic fatality last month will face upgraded charges Wednesday, online court records show.

Roy Gomez, 39, was initially charged with DWI after a hit-and-run crash with another vehicle March 13 in Baldwin, authorities said.

The online court records show Gomez was indicted by a grand jury on April 9 on more than a dozen charges, including vehicular homicide in the second degree.

DA: Upgraded charges likely after fatal crash

Suspected driver Roy Gomez was found sleeping in a boat in Freeport after the crash in Baldwin, Nassau cops said.

He was scheduled to be arraigned on that indictment Wednesday in County Court in Mineola before Judge Meryl J. Berkowitz.

Gomez was driving a 2004 Chevrolet TrailBlazer on Grand Avenue when he rear-ended a Nissan sedan stopped at a traffic light at Milburn Avenue about 10:14 p.m., police said at the time.

Two passengers in the Nissan was injured and a third, Jovanni Bien-Aime, 21, of Baldwin, died the next day of his injuries.

Gomez drove away from the crash scene, then left his vehicle a few blocks away and fled on foot, police said. He was found sleeping in a boat on Woodcleft Avenue about six hours later, police said.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

