Precinct supervisor: 'We thought we had lost' injured cop after suspect stabbed him

The supervisor of the Suffolk police officer stabbed during a struggle with a suspect in Patchogue late Saturday said he feared the fallen cop had died in a patrol car en route to the hospital.

Suffolk police Sgt. Frank Samartino said he decided to transport Officer Christopher Racioppo to a hospital in a patrol car instead of waiting for an ambulance because the three-year police veteran looked like he was bleeding to death.

"At one point in the vehicle we thought we had lost Officer Racioppo," Samartino said Monday at a news conference in Brentwood.

Suffolk Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart and other officials said quick thinking by Samartino and other officers at the scene saved the life of Racioppo, who remained in critical condition Monday at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Hart and other officials also praised a retired NYPD cop and an ex-Marine who provided aid to Racioppo and detained the suspect, saying their actions saved the officer's life.

"When I think about the actions that took place that night, I could not be more proud of the actions of our officers but also the action of these good Samaritans, Suffolk County residents who stepped up," Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said.

Racioppo was in a patrol car late Saturday in Patchogue when he saw a Mercedes-Benz driving erratically without its headlights on, according to Suffolk police. When Racioppo attempted to stop the car, the driver — Joseph Nunez, 25, of Centereach, crashed into a 2004 Nissan

Police said Nunez stabbed Racioppo in the leg during an altercation, rupturing the officer’s artery.

Nunez has been charged with aggravated assault upon an officer and other crimes. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.