A cash reward will be paid to anyone who helps detectives find the man who stole a safe containing about 75 New York State inspection stickers from an East Northport business last month, Suffolk police said.

The burglary at Atlantis Auto Repair, located at 1976 Jericho Turnpike, on Nov. 22, at 1:28 a.m., police said.

A photo taken from a surveillance camera and released by police shows the suspect at the scene, wearing a hood and a mask that conceals most of his face.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for information that leads to an arrest. To send an anonymous tip, call 1-800-220-TIPS or use the P3 Tips mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.