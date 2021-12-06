TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Police seek suspect who stole safe, inspection stickers from East Northport business

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of this man who police say stole a safe containing New York State inspection stickers from Atlantis Auto Repair. Credit: SCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A cash reward will be paid to anyone who helps detectives find the man who stole a safe containing about 75 New York State inspection stickers from an East Northport business last month, Suffolk police said.

The burglary at Atlantis Auto Repair, located at 1976 Jericho Turnpike, on Nov. 22, at 1:28 a.m., police said.

A photo taken from a surveillance camera and released by police shows the suspect at the scene, wearing a hood and a mask that conceals most of his face.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers is offering the reward for information that leads to an arrest. To send an anonymous tip, call 1-800-220-TIPS or use the P3 Tips mobile app, which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

The Gourmet Whaler, one of several dining spots
Picturesque Cold Spring Harbor offers museums, shopping, nature
Fishermen harvest clams in Hempstead Harbor in August
DEC opens 6,150 acres of LI waters to shellfishing for the first time since 1970s 
Randy and Cori Kopke, owners of Backyard Brine,
New food market promotes East End bounty, interest in local food
A developer has proposed replacing a building at
Thomaston to hire firm to help decide landmark status
Demonstrators take to the streets in Roosevelt, calling
Newsday journalists win 2021 NABJ awards
Mets manager Gil Hodges is shown in 1967.
Hodges finally voted into Hall of Fame
Didn’t find what you were looking for?