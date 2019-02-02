An Amityville automotive repair shop owner was arrested Friday night in connection with submitting false insurance claims, authorities said.

Andrew Nuss, 28, of Lindenhurst, is charged with third-degree insurance fraud, third-degree grand larceny and second-degree falsifying business records, Suffolk County police said in a news release.

Nuss' attorney Stephen Wade Lamagna of Garden City could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Nuss owns the Village Line Auto Body repair shop in Amityville, police said. He allegedly filed fraudulent billing documentation for repairs on a vehicle between Dec. 12, 2018, and Jan. 23, the release stated. Police would not release the amount he allegedly submitted.

Suffolk police's Property/Auto Crime Unit conducted the investigation with the National Insurance Crime Bureau, New York State Department of Financial Services Insurance Fraud Unit, Allstate, MetLife Auto and Home insurance companies.

Nuss was arraigned at First District Court in Islip on Saturday and was released on his own recognizance, according to online court records. His next court date is March 25.

With Antonio Planas