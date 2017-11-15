This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Man falsely reports vehicle stolen, police say

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
A Westbury man was lying when he reported his Ford Explorer stolen from the front of his home, Nassau police said Tuesday.

Amidullh Popal, 26, was expected to be arraigned Wednesday on charges of fifth-degree insurance fraud and false written statement, both misdemeanors, police said.

Popal reported on Monday that his 2005 Ford was stolen from his Oak Street home, police said.

After an investigation, Third Precinct detectives arrested him Tuesday at home, police said.

Other details were not available Tuesday night, including whether the Ford was found and how investigators determined Popal had lied.

