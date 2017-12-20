A Brooklyn woman filed an insurance claim on a car that she knew had been impounded in a drug investigation involving her boyfriend, the Nassau district attorney said Wednesday in announcing her arrest.

Gleudys Ilarraza, 46, was arraigned Wednesday in Mineola on charges of third-degree larceny, third-degree insurance fraud and first-degree falsifying business records, prosecutors said.

Judge William Hohauser released Ilarraza on her own recognizance.

Ilarraza, who is due to return to court Jan. 24, was represented by the Legal Aid Society, which typically does not comment.

She faces 2 1⁄3 to 7 years in prison if convicted of the top count.

Nassau District Attorney Madeline Singas noted that insurance fraud “is not a victimless crime” because false claims raise the cost of insurance for all.

“This defendant is accused of cashing in on an insurance claim by reporting her car stolen to her insurance company and the police, even though she knew it had been impounded by the police,” Singas said in a statement.

Ilarraza’s 2009 Buick Enclave was impounded in February 2014 when her boyfriend was arrested in a Drug Enforcement Administration probe, Singas said.

“Rather than attempting to recover the vehicle from law enforcement, the defendant is accused of falsely reporting it stolen to her insurance company, Geico,” Singas said. “In April of 2017, the defendant also reported the vehicle as stolen to the NYPD to support her alleged fraudulent insurance claim.”

Ilarraza also reported the loss of a $1,455 purse, $200 sunglasses, a $1,000 diamond ring and a $120 GPS, prosecutors said.

Geico wrote her two checks totaling $10,000.

“When the DEA ran a DMV records check for the vehicle, it revealed the defendant had reported it stolen nearly two months after it was seized and while the DEA was in possession of it,” prosecutors said.

The DEA referred the case to the Nassau district attorney.