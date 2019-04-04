Prosecutors upgraded a West Babylon man’s charges to murder Thursday in what they said was an intentional fatal hit-and-run outside a Lindenhurst bar last month.

State Supreme Court Judge Richard Ambro in Riverhead raised Shatik Canady’s bail to $2 million bond or $1 million cash during a court appearance Thursday where the grand jury indictment was unsealed. He is due back in court on May 3.

Canady was originally charged with first-degree manslaughter after he allegedly intentionally ran over Kawon Williams, 28, of Wyandanch, on March 23 outside the Brewhaus Pub. Canady was held without bail after his arraignment but a judge in jail lowered it, though he did not post it.

Canady, 41, is now charged with second-degree murder and faces 25 years to life in prison.

Williams’ family attended the court appearance but declined to comment afterward.

Canady and Williams were involved in a fight shortly before 5 a.m. in the pub’s rear parking lot, police have said.

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini, speaking at a news conference Thursday, said Canady grabbed an ice scraper from his car and hit the victim with it before he “intentionally” ran Williams — who had attempted to hide behind other cars — over and drove away.

“The defendant did not stop until he finally had a clear shot,” Sini said.

Police caught Canady in the same car about 16 hours later, when he again allegedly tried to flee.

Canady’s court-appointed lawyer, Joseph Hanshe, said his client has been overcharged in the case.

Assistant District Attorney Frank Shroeder said Canady's criminal activity dates back to 2006, when he pleaded guilty to robbery. He has two petit larceny convictions as well as a driving while under the influence of drugs conviction. A 2019 misdemeanor drug case in Nassau County is pending, he said.

Schroeder asked Ambro to raise the bail, noting that Canady allegedly left the scene and then fled from police.

"There is a real risk of flight in this case," he said, adding that "the defendant's instincts kicked in and he attempted to flee again" when authorities tried to arrest him.

Authorites said they have witness testimony and video in the case.

Hanshe said his client has three children and a full-time job working for a party tent company. He asked for lower bail but Ambro set it higher due to Canady's prior convictions and his alleged flight at the scene and from authorities.