Three pedestrians crossing Long Island streets were struck by drivers Monday evening less than three hours apart — with one crash fatal and the other an unsolved hit-and-run, according to the county police departments.

In Nassau, a 24-year-old pedestrian crossing an Inwood street was struck and killed by a 1995 Honda being driven by a 25-year-old man, the county’s police department said in a news release Tuesday.

Less than three hours earlier in Suffolk, two pedestrians in Bay Shore were struck by a hit-and-run driver in an SUV who hit them and drove away, the county’s police department wrote in a separate news release.

The crash in Inwood happened at 9:08 p.m. as the male pedestrian tried to cross from the east side of Mott Avenue to the west side. The driver, who was traveling northbound on the Nassau Expressway, struck him, causing “multiple injuries,” according to the news release, from Officer Daniel Dugan, a Nassau police spokesman.

The pedestrian, whose name was not immediately made public, was brought to an area hospital and declared dead at 10:22 p.m., according to the release. The driver remained at the scene and the vehicle’s brakes were checked, the release said.

The release did not disclose the results of the inspection, nor any other details of what happened.

The Suffolk hit-and-run happened at about 6:30 p.m. on Fairtown Road at the intersection of Fifth Avenue, when the pedestrians, Victor Gonzalez Arevalo and Dany Ibarra Martinez, walked from the sidewalk to cross Fairtown Road, according to the Suffolk news release. The driver, heading north on Fifth Avenue in a white SUV, turned right, hit them, then fled east on Fairtown Road.

Gonzalez, 39, of Brentwood, has life-threatening injuries and was brought to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. Martinez, 36, of Bay Shore, sustained a "minor injury" to his left foot, the release said.

Neither pedestrian could be reached.

In 2019, there were 20 crashes in Nassau involving pedestrian fatalities and 530 with injuries, and in Suffolk there were 22 fatal crashes and 318 with injuries, according to the most available tabulations from the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research in Albany.