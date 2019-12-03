A Brooklyn man was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison on Tuesday in the deaths of a young couple who perished in a 2018 crash in Inwood just days after announcing their wedding plans.

Rahmel Watkins, 36, was given the sentence by Acting Nassau Supreme Court Justice Francis Ricigliano on felony charges of criminally negligent homicide and assault, along with misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment and reckless driving.

Authorities said Yisroel Levin, 21, was driving his fiancee, Elisheva Kaplan, 20, home from a Passover celebration on Nassau Expressway around 1:40 a.m. on April 4, 2018, when Watkins’ BMW 550i GT hit Levin’s Nissan Altima head-on.

Watkins was speeding at about 100 mph and passed a Hyundai Genesis that motorist Zakiyyah Steward was driving before his BMW hit a concrete island, crossing into oncoming southbound traffic and ramming the Altima, according to prosecutors.

Steward was also sentenced Tuesday, to three to nine years in prison.

Steward, 27, had previously pleaded guilty to charges that included aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana.

Prosecutors said Watkins shared blame for the couple’s deaths with Steward — whose speeding car also struck the Altima — because of his reckless actions.

The fathers of the two victims had divergent opinions of the sentencing.

Samuel Levin said he thought the sentence for Watkins was too light, and it should have been 25 years to life. Joel Kaplan said he thought the sentence was sufficient.

Kaplan read an emotional victim’s statement in court, crying throughout as he recalled the daughter he loved, and the future son-in-law he already considered a son.

“She was beautiful and bright and full of the joy of life,“ he said.