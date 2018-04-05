A driver involved in a five-vehicle crash that killed two people pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of driving while impaired.

Zakiyyah Steward, 25, of Brooklyn, appeared in First District Court in Hempstead. She is facing charges of driving while ability impaired by a combination of drugs and alcohol, unlawful possession of marijuana, driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Steward was ordered held on bail of $25,000 bond or $12,500 cash. An attorney for Steward declined to comment.

Another driver also has been charged, but didn’t appear because he remained hospitalized from injuries sustained in the crash.

Rahmel Watkins, 35, of Brooklyn, was expected to be arraigned in his hospital room sometime Thursday, officials said.

The crash happened about 1:40 a.m. Wednesday on Nassau Expressway at Burnside Avenue, said Det. Lt. Richard LeBrun of the Nassau County Police Department. Two people died and seven were injured.

LeBrun said investigators have determined that at least one of the vehicles crossed into oncoming traffic and one car went over a guardrail.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The two who died were passengers trapped in a car that caught fire, LeBrun said.

On Thursday, authorities identified the victims as Yisroel Levin, 21, of Brooklyn, and Elisheva Basya Kaplan, 20, of Far Rockaway.

The five injured were taken to hospitals, including the two drivers charged, LeBrun said. Two declined medical attention, he said.