TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Homeless woman punched Nassau cop multiple times in Inwood

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com
Print

A homeless woman who repeatedly punched a Nassau police officer in the face in Inwood Thursday faces second-degree assault and other charges, authorities said.

Fourth Precinct officers were dispatched to Wasner Avenue in Inwood at 1 p.m. after a woman was observed pulling on vehicle door handles and walking in and out of yards, Nassau police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and spotted Widnise Occelin, 31, walking down Wasner Avenue. When officers approached Occelin, officials said, she threw a plastic baggie over a nearby fence.

After the officers stopped Occelin, she punched of them multiple times, police said. The officer sustained facial injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Occelin was taken into custody after resisting arrest and the baggie was recovered and found to contain marijuana, police said.

In addition to assault, Occelin was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree criminal impersonation, unlawful possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. She will be arraigned in Mineola on Friday, officials said.

By Michael O'Keeffe michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

Michael O'Keeffe covers Suffolk County police and other Long Island law-enforcement agencies. He is an award-winning journalist and the co-author of two books, "The Card" and "American Icon."

Latest Long Island News

State Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker this past Legislators quiz Cuomo administration on nursing home deaths
Nassau detectives escort Sandra Tobar Mejia outside police Nassau cops: Alleged MS-13 gang member charged in Uniondale homicide
Annabelle Clayton, 61, of Port Washington was a Annabelle Clayton: Massage therapist, health food innovator
A stop-arm bus camera of the kind that Suffolk school bus camera program starts Monday
Jennifer Ross, an executive board member of the Farmingville Historical Society wants your help to solve a 19th century mystery
Peter Gotti walks with his brother, John Gotti, Peter Gotti, considered by law enforcement to be Gambino crime boss, dies at 81
Didn’t find what you were looking for?