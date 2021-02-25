A homeless woman who repeatedly punched a Nassau police officer in the face in Inwood Thursday faces second-degree assault and other charges, authorities said.

Fourth Precinct officers were dispatched to Wasner Avenue in Inwood at 1 p.m. after a woman was observed pulling on vehicle door handles and walking in and out of yards, Nassau police said.

Officers arrived at the scene and spotted Widnise Occelin, 31, walking down Wasner Avenue. When officers approached Occelin, officials said, she threw a plastic baggie over a nearby fence.

After the officers stopped Occelin, she punched of them multiple times, police said. The officer sustained facial injuries and was transported to an area hospital for treatment, according to police.

Occelin was taken into custody after resisting arrest and the baggie was recovered and found to contain marijuana, police said.

In addition to assault, Occelin was charged with resisting arrest, second-degree criminal impersonation, unlawful possession of marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. She will be arraigned in Mineola on Friday, officials said.