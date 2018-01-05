A Queens teen has been charged with robbing pedestrians last month on Nassau County streets, police said.

Kevin Moran, 16, of Beach 25th Street in Far Rockaway, was arrested Wednesday on one count of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery, and one count of second-degree attempted robbery, Nassau County police said in a news release Thursday.

Police said Moran was responsible for the following robberies in Inwood:

On Dec. 9 at 1:30 p.m., he stole a victim’s purse in the parking lot in the 100 block of Doughty Boulevard.

On Dec. 10 at 10:05 a.m., he stole cash from a victim on Grand Central Place.

Police said Moran also attempted to rob another person on Grand Central Place at 12:05 p.m. on Dec. 10.

Moran was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.

Additional arraignment details were not immediately available Friday.