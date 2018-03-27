The same man stole iPhones from at least two stores in Suffolk County this month, police said Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest, Suffolk County police said.

The man stole two iPhones from T-Mobile at 208 Rte. 25A in Port Jefferson Station on March 6 at about 2:15 p.m., police said.

He stole two more iPhones from the AT&T store at 387 Independence Plaza in Selden about 6:10 p.m. March 8, police said.

“The same suspect is believed to have stolen iPhones from other stores as well,” police said in a statement.

Detectives said anyone with information about the thefts should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.