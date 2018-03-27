TODAY'S PAPER
39° Good Afternoon
39° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Man stole iPhones from Suffolk stores, police say

Suffolk County police have released a surveillance image

Suffolk County police have released a surveillance image of a man they are seeking in connection with the theft of iPhones from at least two Suffolk stores in March. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print

The same man stole iPhones from at least two stores in Suffolk County this month, police said Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the man’s arrest, Suffolk County police said.

The man stole two iPhones from T-Mobile at 208 Rte. 25A in Port Jefferson Station on March 6 at about 2:15 p.m., police said.

He stole two more iPhones from the AT&T store at 387 Independence Plaza in Selden about 6:10 p.m. March 8, police said.

“The same suspect is believed to have stolen iPhones from other stores as well,” police said in a statement.

Detectives said anyone with information about the thefts should call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

Headshot
By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Latest Long Island News

The Claudio's property in Greenport. Landmark waterside eatery sold after 148 years
The bodies of three of the four members Bodies of airmen killed in Iraq return to LI
Linda Mangano leaves federal court in Central Islip Linda Mangano asked Singh not to bring gifts to parties
Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at LIU Biden in LI speech: Russian meddling a ‘complex threat’
Muttontown mayoral candidate James Liguori addresses people Tuesday Residents form new political party to take on incumbents
Students at Westbury High School raise their hands Students, officials rally for more school funds