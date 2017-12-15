TODAY'S PAPER
IRS attorney pleads guilty to conspiring to deal methamphetamine

Ivy-educated D.C. lawyer faces a prison term of at least 11 1⁄4 to 14 years after pleading guilty.

Jack Vitayanon, an attorney for the Internal Revenue Service, pleaded guilty Friday, Dec. 15, 2017, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Long Island. Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan

An attorney for the Internal Revenue Service on Friday pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on Long Island, and agreed to forfeit money he earned from the drug sale.

Jack Vitayanon, 41 — an Ivy League-educated, Washington, D.C.-based attorney for the IRS’ Office of Professional Responsibility — faces a prison term of at least 11 1⁄4 to 14 years, according to U.S. District Court Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip.

He agreed to forfeit $125,000 to the government.

Vitayanon, who currently lives with his parents in Paterson, New Jersey, is scheduled to be sentenced April 13.

Methamphetamine, or meth, is a highly addictive stimulant drug that is used for its euphoric effects, which are similar to those of cocaine.

On Friday, Vitayanon told Seybert that between September 2014 to February 2017 he arranged for “large quantities” of methamphetamine to be shipped to Long Island, where the drug would be sold.

It was more than 500 grams, federal prosecutor Charles Rose said.

Vitayanon said the deals were conducted over the phone and via text messages.

The methamphetamine, in general, were shipped through the mail, Vitayanon said. The drug was then sold through the mail or delivered in person.

“Did you receive them?” the judge asked Vitayanon.

“Yes, on occasion,” he said.

Vitayanon, whose lawyer had said was addicted to methamphetamine, completed an inpatient drug treatment program in November. Vitayanon told the judge he is not using any illegal drugs currently.

Vitayanon declined to comment Friday as he left the courthouse.

He is still registered to practice law and his license is good until August 2018, according to online records.

“Mr. Vitayanon would like to put this behind him,” said his attorney, Bradley Simon of Manhattan.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

