A man who struck several police cruisers and parked cars in Island Park on Wednesday while attempting to get away in a stolen car has been arrested and charged with numerous crimes, including grand larceny and assault, police said.

Patrick Hayes, 49, who is homeless, was seen driving a black 2002 Chevy on Austin Boulevard by a Nassau County police officer, who tried to pull the car over by turning on the emergency lights on top of his cruiser, police said in a news release Thursday.

Nassau police said Hayes fled in the Chevy and continued south on Industrial Place, where he crashed into a truck, then reversed the car and “deliberately” hit the patrol car “multiple” times.

By this time, other police officers joined in the pursuit, police said.

“In an attempt to escape, the defendant rammed multiple parked cars, police vehicles and structures before getting stuck in a fence in front of 4276 Industrial Place,” police said in the release.

Initially, Hayes “violently” resisted when officers tried to arrest him at 11:58 a.m., police said.

Earlier in Queens, Hayes also fled NYPD officers in the Chevy, which had been reported stolen, the NYPD said Wednesday.

Hayes was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said. He remained hospitalized Thursday morning.

One police officer, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at a hospital Wednesday and released, police said. Two other officers were exposed to blood and a third was exposed to pepper spray.

Hayes was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, 12 counts of second-degree criminal mischief, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and multiple traffic violations.

Police said Hayes will be arraigned after he is released from the hospital. No defense attorney information was available.