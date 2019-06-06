TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
83° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Man arrested after crashing into police in Island Park, cops say

A damaged Nassau County police vehicle at the

A damaged Nassau County police vehicle at the scene in Island Park on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Jim Staubitser

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

A man who struck several police cruisers and parked cars in Island Park on Wednesday while attempting to get away in a stolen car has been arrested and charged with numerous crimes, including grand larceny and assault, police said.

Patrick Hayes, 49, who is homeless, was seen driving a black 2002 Chevy on Austin Boulevard by a Nassau County police officer, who tried to pull the car over by turning on the emergency lights on top of his cruiser, police said in a news release Thursday. 

Nassau police said Hayes fled in the Chevy and continued south on Industrial Place, where he crashed into a truck, then reversed the car and “deliberately” hit the patrol car “multiple” times.

By this time, other police officers joined in the pursuit, police said.

“In an attempt to escape, the defendant rammed multiple parked cars, police vehicles and structures before getting stuck in a fence in front of 4276 Industrial Place,” police said in the release.

Initially, Hayes “violently” resisted when officers tried to arrest him at 11:58 a.m., police said.

Earlier in Queens, Hayes also fled NYPD officers in the Chevy, which had been reported stolen, the NYPD said Wednesday. 

Hayes was taken to a hospital for treatment and evaluation, police said. He remained hospitalized Thursday morning.

One police officer, who suffered minor injuries, was treated at a hospital Wednesday and released, police said. Two other officers were exposed to blood and a third was exposed to pepper spray.

Hayes was charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest, second-degree obstructing governmental administration, five counts of first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, third-degree grand larceny, third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, 12 counts of second-degree criminal mischief, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and multiple traffic violations. 

Police said Hayes will be arraigned after he is released from the hospital. No defense attorney information was available.

Headshot of Newsday employee Chau Lam on June
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Carousel operator Louis Shelton Cops: Carnival worker sexually abused girl
Irving Goodman, 95, of Huntington, an Army veteran Survivors recall sights, sounds of D-Day
The South Side Signal building on Main Street 1860s Babylon building will come down after all
Carol Silva hosts the Long Island Top Workplaces Longtime News 12 anchor Carol Silva is retiring
An advanced septic system that removes nitrogen from Proposed Suffolk referendum on water fee stalls
The house where John Derounian lived in Sea Man sentenced to prison for fraud, child porn
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search