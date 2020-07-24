Cops: Man wounded in shooting in Islandia restaurant parking lot
A man was shot in a restaurant’s parking lot in Islandia late Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.
Officers responded at 6:20 p.m. to a 911 call of a man shot in the parking lot of TGI Friday’s, 3025 Express Drive North, police said. The shooting wounded a man who was treated at a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.
The investigation was ongoing Friday night, cops said.
No other details were immediately available.