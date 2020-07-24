TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man wounded in shooting in Islandia restaurant parking lot

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A man was shot in a restaurant’s parking lot in Islandia late Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Officers responded at 6:20 p.m. to a 911 call of a man shot in the parking lot of TGI Friday’s, 3025 Express Drive North, police said. The shooting wounded a man who was treated at a hospital with injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The investigation was ongoing Friday night, cops said.

No other details were immediately available.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

