Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who forcibly touched a female employee at the Islandia Walmart in March.

Suffolk County police released a surveillance image of the man Friday and offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The crime took place about 11:20 a.m. on March 7 in the Walmart at 1850 Veterans Memorial Hwy., police said.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.