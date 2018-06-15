TODAY'S PAPER
Police seek man in Islandia Walmart forcible touching

Suffolk County police released a surveillance image of

Suffolk County police released a surveillance image of a man they said they are seeking in connection with a forcible touching at the Islandia Walmart in March. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who forcibly touched a female employee at the Islandia Walmart in March.

Suffolk County police released a surveillance image of the man Friday and offered a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

The crime took place about 11:20 a.m. on March 7 in the Walmart at 1850 Veterans Memorial Hwy., police said.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-220-8477.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

