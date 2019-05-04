The Islip High School junior varsity baseball coach has been fired after his arrest on charges he sexually abused a 16-year-old student, police and school officials said Saturday.

Tyler Murphy, 25, was accused of inappropriately touching a student at the high school at Thursday night, Suffolk County police said. The school resource officer reported the incident to Special Victims detectives, police said.

Detectives arrested and charged Murphy, of Ocean Avenue, Islip, with third-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, police said. Police did not disclose his relationship with the female student.

Murphy will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip within the next few days.

The Islip High School baseball team in November announced hiring Murphy as the JV coach on its Twitter page. He was on the school's 2008 and 2009 county championship teams, according to the tweet.

Islip School District officials said Saturday that Murphy has been fired as coach and did not work for the district outside of his coaching responsibilities.

All parents and players were notified of the arrest. Effective immediately James Lynch will become the junior varsity coach for the rest of the season, district officials said.