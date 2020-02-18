TODAY'S PAPER
Police investigating possible connection between Jake's 58, BP gas station robberies

Suffolk County police at the scene of a

Suffolk County police at the scene of a robbery at a BP gas station on Route 25A in Rocky Point Monday night. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Investigators are trying to determine if two apparent armed robberies that occurred about 18½ miles apart in Suffolk County Monday night are related.

Suffolk County police said the first robbery occurred in the parking lot at Jake's 58 Hotel & Casino in Islandia at 11:05 p.m., while the second occurred at a BP gas station on Route 25A in Rocky Point at 11:55 p.m. Police later found a black pickup truck believed to have been used in both robberies abandoned in Medford.

Investigators are now combing through the truck and searching surveillance footage for evidence.

Police said that in the first robbery a man approached a woman in the Jake's 58 parking lot, located at 3645 Express Drive North, displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash. The woman complied and police said the assailant then jumped into a black pickup driven by a second person and fled.

About 50 minutes later, and about 18½ miles to the northeast, police said a black pickup truck stopped at the full service gas pump at the BP station at 367 Route 25A. Police said the driver displayed what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash from the attendant. The driver then fled.

It was not immediately clear if a second person was at that scene, as well.

Police recovered the abandoned pickup a short time later. Police said the two incidents remain under investigation and that detectives are trying to determine if the two are connected.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

