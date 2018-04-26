A Bellport man accused of killing five people — four of them members of the same family — in a Valentine’s Day crash while fleeing police in a stolen vehicle in Ridge faces upgraded charges Thursday, according to court records.

Jamel Turner, 23, will be arraigned on five counts of depraved indifference murder and aggravated vehicular homicide, among others, when he appears Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip, records show.

Turner pleaded not guilty during a hospital bedside arraignment in late February to charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree reckless endangerment. He has been held since, according to records.

Earlier this week a grand jury returned a 42-count indictment against Turner, charging him not only with the five counts of depraved indifference murder and aggravated vehicular homicide, but with five counts of manslaughter-recklessly causing death, five counts of unlawfully fleeing a police officer, four counts of assault with intent to injure and a host of lesser charges, according to records.

Suffolk County police said Turner was driving a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Camaro east on Route 25/Middle Country Road in Ridge when he slammed into an eastbound Mazda near Woodlot Road, triggering a four-vehicle crash that killed a Riverhead Town family and a friend, as well as a passenger in the Camaro.

The crash occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Feb. 14, police said.

Jacquelyn McCoy, 55, daughter Mary Alice Booker, 36, son Anthony McCoy, 33, and his girlfriend, Tameka Foster, 42, died when the Mazda struck by Turner burst into flames, police said.

Sign up for the Power on Trial newsletter Get our insider's look and analysis of the key moments in the Mangano-Venditto trial. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lonidell Skinner, 19, of Bellport, died when he was ejected from the stolen Camaro, police said.

The driver of an oil delivery truck also involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said the driver of the fourth vehicle, an Infiniti, was not injured.

Police said the crash occurred after officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle.

Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron said at a February news conference that officers were notified about the stolen Camaro after police received a call from OnStar. Upon locating the car at an apartment complex, Cameron said, officers followed it only to have it speed off — with two patrol cars following. A third patrol unit later joined.

Cameron said “indications” at the time were that the incident did not technically involve a pursuit, but said an investigation would seek to determine the exact circumstances.

Nevertheless, Cameron said that as the Camaro barreled down Middle Country Road, it struck the 2012 Mazda, then hit a westbound oil delivery truck — while the Mazda collided with the eastbound 1999 Infiniti, bursting into flames.

With Ellen Yan, Mark Morales and Michael O’Keeffe