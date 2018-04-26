TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Morning
63° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man faces upgraded charges Ridge crash that killed 5, records show

Jamel Turner, 23, left, of Bellport faces upgraded

Jamel Turner, 23, left, of Bellport faces upgraded charges in the Feb. 14 crash in Ridge that killed five people, according to court records. Photo Credit: Composite: SCPD; James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A Bellport man accused of killing five people — four of them members of the same family — in a Valentine’s Day crash while fleeing police in a stolen vehicle in Ridge faces upgraded charges Thursday, according to court records.

Jamel Turner, 23, will be arraigned on five counts of depraved indifference murder and aggravated vehicular homicide, among others, when he appears Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip, records show.

Turner pleaded not guilty during a hospital bedside arraignment in late February to charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and second-degree reckless endangerment. He has been held since, according to records.

Police ID four who died in Ridge crash

Jacquelyn McCoy, her daughter, Mary Alice Booker, son, Anthony McCoy, and his girlfriend, Tameka Foster, perished when their Mazda burst into flames after being struck by a stolen vehicle, police said.

Earlier this week a grand jury returned a 42-count indictment against Turner, charging him not only with the five counts of depraved indifference murder and aggravated vehicular homicide, but with five counts of manslaughter-recklessly causing death, five counts of unlawfully fleeing a police officer, four counts of assault with intent to injure and a host of lesser charges, according to records.

Suffolk County police said Turner was driving a stolen 2018 Chevrolet Camaro east on Route 25/Middle Country Road in Ridge when he slammed into an eastbound Mazda near Woodlot Road, triggering a four-vehicle crash that killed a Riverhead Town family and a friend, as well as a passenger in the Camaro.

The crash occurred at about 11:20 a.m. Feb. 14, police said.

Jacquelyn McCoy, 55, daughter Mary Alice Booker, 36, son Anthony McCoy, 33, and his girlfriend, Tameka Foster, 42, died when the Mazda struck by Turner burst into flames, police said.

Lonidell Skinner, 19, of Bellport, died when he was ejected from the stolen Camaro, police said.

The driver of an oil delivery truck also involved in the crash was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Police said the driver of the fourth vehicle, an Infiniti, was not injured.

Police said the crash occurred after officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle.

Sini: Ridge crash ‘one of the worst’ in county

Jamel Turner pleads not guilty to charges related to stolen car police say was involved in the crash. DA says he expects upgraded charges.

Suffolk County Police Chief Stuart Cameron said at a February news conference that officers were notified about the stolen Camaro after police received a call from OnStar. Upon locating the car at an apartment complex, Cameron said, officers followed it only to have it speed off — with two patrol cars following. A third patrol unit later joined.

Cameron said “indications” at the time were that the incident did not technically involve a pursuit, but said an investigation would seek to determine the exact circumstances.

Nevertheless, Cameron said that as the Camaro barreled down Middle Country Road, it struck the 2012 Mazda, then hit a westbound oil delivery truck — while the Mazda collided with the eastbound 1999 Infiniti, bursting into flames.

With Ellen Yan, Mark Morales and Michael O’Keeffe

Headshot
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

The scene of a crash involving an Propane truck crash closes road, police say
Wildine Charlo 19, of Valley Stream, looks for Cops give LI teens free prom dresses at event
Lynbrook LIRR station is pictured March 16, 2017. Officials: NTSB probing death of man hit by train
An agent's Instagram post for an open house The new open house
Joseph Densieski, right, founder of Wastewater Works Inc. On the East End, a sense of urgency over clean water
John Flynn, who was in charge of the Sewer plan of ’70s sunk by cost, scandal, murder