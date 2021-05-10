Private investigator Jay Salpeter, who helped clear Martin Tankleff's name after he spent 17 years in prison following his conviction for killing his parents, is now facing criminal charges connected to his work on the infamous Suffolk County murder case.

Salpeter, 69, of Glen Cove, pleaded not guilty on Monday to three counts of attempted grand larceny and two counts of aggravated harassment after investigators led him into a Nassau County Court arraignment wearing handcuffs.

Salpeter, a former NYPD homicide detective, tried to carry out a "shakedown" of Tankleff over three years in an attempt to get more money for the investigative services he provided years ago, according to the Nassau district attorney's office.

The defendant sent "chilling communications" to Tankleff by email and voicemail, asking for hundreds of thousands of dollars and threatening to go public with a statement that he had made a mistake and Tankleff actually had killed his parents, prosecutor Kelsey Lorer said in court.

Tankleff lived in fear that if he didn't give Salpeter money, Salpeter would ruin his new law career, according to Lorer, who said the defendant had been able to delay the victim's admission to the state bar.

Defense attorney Thomas Liotti told acting State Supreme Court Justice Felice Muraca that Salpeter "was instrumental in breaking the Tankleff case wide open" and was never paid for the services he rendered. He also said his client was embarrassed and the matter at hand "should have been resolved in civil court."

In a statement Monday, Liotti added: "Marty and his attorneys made millions all because of Jay. The truth will eventually come out and our client will be vindicated." He also told reporters outside the courtroom that his client earned $5,000 for his work on the Tankleff case. Salpeter declined to comment after his arraignment.

The judge released Salpeter without ordering electronic monitoring, as requested by the prosecution, but signed an order requiring the defendant to stay away from Tankleff.

Tankleff was sworn in an attorney last year after passing the state bar exam in 2017. He attended Touro Law Center following his release from prison 14 years ago and also worked as a paralegal.

When he was 17, Tankleff confessed during police questioning to killing his parents, Seymour and Arlene Tankleff, in the family's Belle Terre home in 1988. But the next day, he recanted the admission, refused to sign police statements and instead accused a business associate of his father's in the slayings.

Though the business associate owed Seymour Tankleff more than $500,000, Suffolk prosecutors and detectives never seriously considered him a suspect. The prosecution's case rested largely on the recanted confession, conflicting statements made by Tankleff and blood found on his body.

Tankleff was serving 50 years to life in prison following his 1990 conviction when he wrote a letter to Salpeter in 2000 asking him to do some work on his case for free, Newsday previously reported. Salpeter then led an investigation that helped undo the conviction, finding evidence that men connected to Seymour Tankleff's business associate could have committed the crime.

A Suffolk judge disagreed, but an appellate court set aside Tankleff's conviction in 2008 and Suffolk prosecutors declined to retry him.

In 2018, Tankleff won a $10 million settlement from Suffolk County after filing a 2009 federal lawsuit that claimed detectives who investigated the murders fabricated a false confession and suppressed exculpatory evidence. He also got a more than $3 million settlement from the state under the Unjust Imprisonment and Conviction Act.

A message left for Tankleff at his Manhattan law firm wasn't immediately returned Monday.