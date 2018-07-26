A Bay Shore man has been charged with a string of thefts from a J.C. Penney store earlier this year and potentially faces additional charges for other larcenies dating back to 2015, Suffolk County police said.

Karl Holmes, 63, stole about $10,000 in home goods items from the department store on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore, police said. He was scheduled to be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Officers arrested Holmes on Wednesday morning on an outstanding parole violation warrant, police said. While running a background check, authorities found Holmes was wanted in the J.C. Penney thefts.

He is charged with 11 counts of petit larceny, and one count each of trespassing and violation of parole, police said.

Holmes is also expected to be charged with additional counts of petit larceny and trespassing dating back to a series of thefts in 2015, police said. Police declined to provide details about those thefts.