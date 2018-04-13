TODAY'S PAPER
54° Good Afternoon
54° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Homeless man stole 21 pairs of jeans from Sears, police say

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com
Print

Suffolk police arrested a homeless man Friday and charged him with stealing 21 pairs of jeans from a Sears store at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove earlier this month, authorities said.

Matthew Verderosa, 22, stole 21 pairs of jeans from the Sears at 4 Burr Lane on April 4, Fourth Squad detectives said. He was confronted by security officers in the mall at the time but told them he had a gun and ran away, police said.

An investigation led police to Verderosa, who was charged Friday with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

Verderosa is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was unclear Friday night if he had retained an attorney.

By Zachary R. Dowdy zachary.dowdy@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Cops: Man exposed himself to girls
Christopher Loeb, beaten by ex-police chief, has been Officials: Burke beating victim arrested again
Students at Holbrook Road Elementary School in Centereach Test supporters: LI’s opt-out rates make it an ‘outlier’ in NY
Third-graders who opted out of the state English Test boycotts top 50% on LI as large opt-outs continue
Babylon Village Hall on Aug. 17, 2011. The Town withdraws plan for mixed-use development
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is seen in Manhattan, Unions break with progressives over Cuomo, Nixon