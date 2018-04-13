Suffolk police arrested a homeless man Friday and charged him with stealing 21 pairs of jeans from a Sears store at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove earlier this month, authorities said.

Matthew Verderosa, 22, stole 21 pairs of jeans from the Sears at 4 Burr Lane on April 4, Fourth Squad detectives said. He was confronted by security officers in the mall at the time but told them he had a gun and ran away, police said.

An investigation led police to Verderosa, who was charged Friday with first-degree robbery, fourth-degree grand larceny and fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, police said.

Verderosa is scheduled to be arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Central Islip. It was unclear Friday night if he had retained an attorney.