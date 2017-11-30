TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 37° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man arrested in Jericho Bagel Doctor burglary, police say

Asael Duran, 31, of Hicksville, was seen on

Asael Duran, 31, of Hicksville, was seen on security video breaking into Bagel Doctor in Jericho early Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Hicksville man has been charged with smashing through the front door of a Jericho store in the middle of the night and stealing $750 in cash, Nassau County police said.

Asael Duran, 31, was seen on security video breaking into Bagel Doctor on North Broadway at 3:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Duran was arrested at his home on Duffy Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

He was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of burglary, petty larceny and criminal mischief, police said.

Headshot
By William Murphy  bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

The Georgian-style residence dates to 1914, according to Late politician’s LI home for sale for $1.15M
Matt Lauer at the Artists & Writers Celebrity Ousted Lauer has deep roots on Long Island
The Dollar General location on South. Ocean Avenue Dollar store chain to open 3 Long Island locations
Firefighters were called to a home on Beechnut Fire engulfs pickups in driveway, officials say
Among the Hempstead streets that have been repaved $2.5M repaving project to be over by summer
Temperatures should reach a seasonable high of about Weather: Sunny skies, seasonable temperatures
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE