A Hicksville man has been charged with smashing through the front door of a Jericho store in the middle of the night and stealing $750 in cash, Nassau County police said.

Asael Duran, 31, was seen on security video breaking into Bagel Doctor on North Broadway at 3:04 a.m. Wednesday, police said.

Duran was arrested at his home on Duffy Avenue at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

He was awaiting arraignment Thursday in First District Court in Hempstead on charges of burglary, petty larceny and criminal mischief, police said.