A Queens man pleaded guilty Wednesday in the killing of a Valley Stream convenience store clerk, just two months before his trial was due to start, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.

Jermaine Jackson, of Queens Village, admitted to shooting Edwin Lopez as the clerk tried to push away the gun pointed at him during the Dec. 16, 2016 robbery at AL Mini Mart, prosecutors said.

He was at the U.S. District Court in Central Islip for a routine court appearance when his attorney informed the judge that Jackson would plead guilty to firearm-related murder, one of seven indictment charges, officials said. His trial was scheduled to start in February.

Jackson faces 24 to 30 years in prison, prosecutors said.

His attorney could not be immediately reached Thursday morning.