A Melville man was charged with fraud for running what federal prosecutors called a two-year, $200 million Ponzi scheme based on bogus wholesale jewelry deals.

Gregory Altieri, 53, president of LNA Associates, was charged with one count of wire fraud, authorities said. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in federal court in Brooklyn.

Federal prosecutors said that beginning in August 2017, Altieri solicited between $75 million to $85 million from more than 80 investors from Long Island, Queens, Staten Island, and other places to buy jewelry at “closeout” prices and then resell it at a high profit. Altieri promised investors returns of between 30 and 70 percent in a matter of months. He used that money to lure other investors, prosecutors said, who then gave him money to invest in more jewelry.

Authorities said that around May 2018 Altieri began to use new investors’ money to pay earlier investors, representing to the latter group that they were receiving returns on their investments. By January, when Altieri stopped making paybacks to investors, he owed them approximately $200 million based on the falsely inflated promised returns, prosecutors said.

“Altieri defrauded investors, including retirees living off their pensions, by representing that he was buying and reselling jewelry for big profits, which was a lie,” said Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District DuCharme.