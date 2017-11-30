TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 45° Good Morning
Overcast 45° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Carpenter stole $50G in jewelry from Mattituck home, cops say

Harold D. Varnot, 56, of North Carolina, was

Harold D. Varnot, 56, of North Carolina, was arrested Nov. 18, 2017, charged with selling $50,000 worth of stolen jewelry from a Mattituck home where he was working as a carpenter, police said. Photo Credit: Southold Town Police

By Lisa Irizarry  lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A North Carolina man has been arrested after selling more than $50,000 worth of jewelry he stole while working as a carpenter in a Mattituck home, Southold Town police said.

Harold D. Varnot, 56, of Clayton, North Carolina, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Police said Varnot stole the jewelry in November and then sold it at pawnshops in Shirley and Patchogue.

“He had done odd jobs around the house over several years,” Det. Edward Grathwohl explained in a telephone interview Thursday. Grathwohl said the homeowner called police to report the jewelry missing.

Grathwohl said the “assorted” jewelry taken during Varnot’s time working at the home included rings, necklaces and pendants.

Police said Varnot was connected to the stolen jewelry by searching through the names of people who had sold jewelry to area pawnshops, and authorities received a tip about where to locate the suspect.

“He was found in Cutchogue on the street — in a vehicle,” Grathwohl said. The detective added that Varnot was arrested on Nov. 18 and arraigned the next day.

Grathwohl said that after his arraignment Varnot was being held in the Suffolk County jail in lieu of a $10,000 cash bail or $20,000 bond.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Babylon Town hall in Lindenhurst, July 9, 2017. Town achieves first top bond rating, officials say
Matt Lauer at the Artists & Writers Celebrity Ousted Lauer has deep roots on Long Island
Daniel Heaney, in front of his Merrick home Among Nassau tax assessment winners, some lost out
Beulah Timothy with a picture of her paternal The first Long Islanders
Samson Occum, a Mohegan from Connecticut who preached Gods of the Indians
Thomas Jefferson painting by Charles Wilson Peale in Jefferson’s lost legacy
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE