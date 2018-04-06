Nassau police have asked for the public’s help in finding a man who allegedly stole $3,000 in jewelry from a home.

Manuel Vargas Peralta took the items from a Jericho home on Feb. 27, police said in releasing his photo Friday.

Other details on Peralta and the case were not immediately available Friday afternoon.

Detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS (8477).