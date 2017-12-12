TODAY'S PAPER
2 arrested in robbery of Nathan Jewelry in Copiague, cops say

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
Two men have been arrested in the Monday robbery of a jewelry store in Copiague, Nassau County police said.

Cody Costa, 23, of Baylawn Avenue in Copiague, and Seth Marion, 56, of Knoll Street in Lindenhurst, were charged with first-degree robbery in connection with the heist at Nathan Jewelry on Montauk Highway.

The suspects were scheduled for arraignment Tuesday at First District Court in Central Islip.

According to police, Costa went into the store at about 3 p.m. and displayed a knife and what appeared to be a handgun before demanding cash from an employee. The suspect then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police said that a short time later, a 911 caller reported seeing a “suspicious man” enter a red vehicle, operated by another man, in a parking lot a short distance from the jewelry store.

The description of the suspicious person matched the description of the robber, police said, and the descriptions of the suspect and vehicle were broadcast over the police radio.

Police said First Precinct officers stopped the vehicle at Great Neck Road and Scudder Avenue, then arrested Costa and the driver, Marion, less than 15 minutes after the robbery.

