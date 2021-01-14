TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

HVAC technician stole more than $100G in jewelry from East Hampton homes, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
An HVAC technician stole more than $100,000 in jewelry from five homes he worked at last year, which he then sold for a fraction of their value at pawn shops, East Hampton police said.

Christopher G. Fitzgerald, 39, of East Quogue, was charged with five counts of grand larceny after his arrest in connection with the thefts, which police said occurred between April and December. His arraignment is set for Thursday.

Whether he was represented by counsel was not yet known.

"Detectives are working closely with their counterparts in the Southampton Town, Sag Harbor Village and Suffolk County Police Department," police said. Anyone who can help the investigation should call the East Hampton Town Police at 631-537-7575.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

