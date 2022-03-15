A prominent Chinese-American attorney from Great Neck was stabbed to death Monday morning at his law office on 39th Avenue in Flushing, Queens, and a 25-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the killing, the NYPD said.

Police identified the victim as Jim Li, 66, of Great Neck. The website for his firm, Jim Li & Associates, also identifies him as Li Jinjin.

Police said 109th Precinct officers, responding to a 911 call of "an assault in progress" arrived to find the attorney "unconscious and unresponsive" with stab wounds to his body and neck.

EMS transported him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said Xiaoning Zhang, 25, of Flushing, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.