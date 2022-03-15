TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Great Neck attorney killed in his Flushing, Queens office, NYPD says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

A prominent Chinese-American attorney from Great Neck was stabbed to death Monday morning at his law office on 39th Avenue in Flushing, Queens, and a 25-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the killing, the NYPD said.

Police identified the victim as Jim Li, 66, of Great Neck. The website for his firm, Jim Li & Associates, also identifies him as Li Jinjin.

Police said 109th Precinct officers, responding to a 911 call of "an assault in progress" arrived to find the attorney "unconscious and unresponsive" with stab wounds to his body and neck.

EMS transported him to NYC Health and Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said Xiaoning Zhang, 25, of Flushing, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Latest Long Island News

Harborfront Park, which faces Long Island Sound, has
Port Jefferson's walkability turns visitors into homebuyers
NYC and Washington D.C. officials released surveillance images
NYC, Washington D.C., offer reward for suspect in homeless shootings
In this photo from a social media post
Man wanted in stabbing at New York's MoMA arrested in Philly
These images taken from surveillance video and provided
Police arrest man suspected of stalking, killing homeless
Charlene Goodridge, a stitcher at Maine Stitching Specialties,
U.S. demand for Ukraine flags is soaring
"Albert" had been displayed at various railroad museums
Albert, the bald eagle, returns to its Manhattan roots 'to roost'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?