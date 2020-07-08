TODAY'S PAPER
76° Good Morning
SEARCH
76° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Man on bike grabbed female jogger 'inappropriately' near Eisenhower Park, Nassau police say

The man was described as being in his

The man was described as being in his late teens or early 20s with a slender build and short brown hair. Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police have released a sketch of a bicyclist who they said accosted an 18-year-old woman as she jogged along the path bordering Eisenhower Park in Salisbury on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

Detectives said the woman was jogging along the bike path on Pilgrim Lane and Salisbury Park Drive, along the northeast border of the park, when she was approached by a man on a dark-colored mountain bike who grabbed her "inappropriately" before fleeing as she ran off.

The man was described as being in his late teens or early 20s with a slender build and short brown hair. He wore a dark blue T-shirt and gray basketball shorts, police said. Additional details were not immediately available.

The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m., police said.

Police said all tips in the case will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Brookhaven residents say Middle Country Road is in Residents upset over timetable to repair Middle Country Road
Organizer Terrel Tuosto speaks with Kings Park resident Cops investigate driver hitting protesters as marching continues
A Suffolk police Marine Bureau vessel tows a Five men rescued after boat capsizes, police say
Protestors rally in Hempstead Tuesday night to call Hempstead protesters seek answers in soldier's death
Riverhead Town Hall in Riverhead on June 5, Judge rejects Riverhead's bid for $2M in sewer tax reimbursement
Long Island is set to enter Phase 4 Long Island enters Phase 4 of state's economic reopening today
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search