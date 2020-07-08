Nassau County police have released a sketch of a bicyclist who they said accosted an 18-year-old woman as she jogged along the path bordering Eisenhower Park in Salisbury on Sunday.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

Detectives said the woman was jogging along the bike path on Pilgrim Lane and Salisbury Park Drive, along the northeast border of the park, when she was approached by a man on a dark-colored mountain bike who grabbed her "inappropriately" before fleeing as she ran off.

The man was described as being in his late teens or early 20s with a slender build and short brown hair. He wore a dark blue T-shirt and gray basketball shorts, police said. Additional details were not immediately available.

The incident occurred at 5:45 p.m., police said.

Police said all tips in the case will remain confidential.