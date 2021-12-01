Attorneys for ex-Suffolk Police Det. John Oliva are seeking to have his conviction vacated and all charges dismissed, after his criminal prosecution for leaking information to Newsday was deemed by a federal judge to stem from "retaliatory motives" by disgraced former Suffolk District Attorney Thomas Spota and his top aide.

In a motion filed in state Supreme Court Tuesday, Garden City-based attorneys Donna Aldea and Bruce Barket argued the conviction should be vacated because Oliva pleaded guilty "through duress" and as a result of "direct threats" by Christopher McPartland, a top prosecutor in Spota’s office, to harm the career of Oliva’s brother-in-law.

Spota and McPartland had obtained a court-sanctioned wiretap on Oliva’s phone through "misrepresentations and fraud upon the court" and used personal information they learned from listening to his conversations to "coerce" Oliva’s guilty plea, according to the motion. And the charge of official misconduct should have never been filed, the lawyers argued, because Oliva had no intent to "obtain a benefit or deprive another person of a benefit" — a requirement of the statute — but only provided the information to Newsday to publicly expose police department corruption.

"The shocking magnitude of the police and prosecutorial misconduct in this case — indeed, the criminality of the highest-ranking members of Suffolk law enforcement in both procuring and leveraging Mr. Oliva’s conviction to commit the federal crimes of obstruction for which they themselves were charged and convicted — the remedy upon vacatur of Mr. Oliva’s judgment of conviction should be dismissal of the accusatory instrument and all charges against him," Aldea and Barket wrote in the motion.

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Fernando Camacho, the same judge who granted the wiretap warrant and presided over Oliva's prosecution, is scheduled to hear arguments on the motion in a Riverhead courtroom Thursday afternoon.

Suffolk District Attorney Timothy Sini, in August after Spota and McPartland were sentenced, said his office’s Conviction Integrity Bureau opened an investigation into Oliva’s conviction.

Sini’s spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday. But Oliva's lawyers say prosecutors have indicated in court papers they support the motion.

"The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office has now similarly concluded that Mr. Oliva’s plea and conviction were wrongfully obtained, as detailed in their affirmation in support of Mr. Oliva’s motion," the defense attorneys said.

Oliva, a 20-year police department veteran, pleaded guilty on Sept. 9, 2014 to a misdemeanor charge of official misconduct and was sentenced to a conditional discharge for providing information to Newsday reporter Tania Lopez about a string of gunpoint robberies. Oliva was also forced to retire.

The prosecution of Oliva and the wiretapping of his phone was the subject of extensive testimony at the 2019 trial of Spota and former public corruption prosecutor McPartland, who were both sentenced to five years in federal prison on charges including obstruction of justice and witness tampering for orchestrating the cover-up of a prisoner beating by Suffolk Police Chief James Burke.

Witnesses testified during the trial that Oliva, who worked on a federal gang task force before Burke removed him, was perceived as an enemy of Spota, McPartland and Burke and the trio sought to retaliate against him, which culminated in the tapping of his phone and his subsequent prosecution.

One witness said Oliva’s arrest and prosecution had instilled fear into other officers that if they crossed the three men, they would meet a similar fate. And a new phrase was coined among cops — to be "Oliva'd."

Spota and McPartland’s attorneys argued Oliva's conduct had endangered his fellow officers.

U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack, who presided over the trial of Spota and McPartland, said "retaliatory motives" had played a role in the prosecution of Oliva as she sentenced the men to five-year prison terms in August. Burke also served most of a 46-month prison term for his role in covering up the prisoner beating.