Long IslandCrime

Man charged after taking photos of girl at Bethpage Air Show, official says

A North Babylon man was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography after the mother reported him to police, the state parks department said.

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A North Babylon man was arrested and charged with possessing child pornography Saturday after a mother noticed him taking photos of her 5-year-old daughter at the Bethpage Air Show, the state parks department said.

The mother reported that John Meehan, 21, was taking pictures of her daughter on the Central Mall area of Jones Beach State Park in Wantagh, parks spokesman Randy Simons said in a statement.

"Upon further investigation by the [New York State] Park Police, it was discovered that the defendant was in possession of child pornography," Simons said.

Authorities arrested Meehan and charged him with possessing a sexual performance by a child and second-degree unlawful surveillance, both felonies, Simons said.

Police searched Meehan's home and took all of his electronic devices for further investigation by the New York State Park Police, the Nassau County district attorney's office and the State Police Electronics Unit, Simons said.

Meehan was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, the district attorney's office said. No defense attorney information was available.

