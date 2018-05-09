TODAY'S PAPER
Kia World Auto car dealership worker kept customer deposits

Jose Quiroz, 31, of Roosevelt.

Jose Quiroz, 31, of Roosevelt. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A financial representative of an East Meadow car dealership was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after keeping part of his customers’ down payments, costing the firm more than $20,000, Nassau police said on Wednesday.

Jose Quiroz, 31, Roosevelt, failed to turn over all of the deposits from “multiple customers” of Kia Auto World starting in November 2017, the police said in a statement.

Quiroz, who was arraigned on Wednesday, was charged with grand larceny, falsifying business records, scheme to defraud, and petit larceny, according to the statement.

It could not be immediately determined whether Quiroz had been assigned an attorney.

Anyone who feels they may have been one of his victims should call the police at 516-573-6154. All callers will remain anonymous.

