Long IslandCrime

Sag Harbor man charged with child abuse, police say

Juan M. Bacuilima of Sag Harbor is charged

Juan M. Bacuilima of Sag Harbor is charged with first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, police said.

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A Sag Harbor man has been arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child in late 2018 after the child told a schoolteacher of the alleged abuse, according to East Hampton Town police.

Police said the child, who had seen an educational video on when to report touching to an adult in January, disclosed the alleged abuse to the teacher. School officials reported it to police.

Juan M. Bacuilima, 56, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, police said. 

Police said the abuse took place in November. They did not reveal the gender and age of the child.

Bacuilima was arraigned Thursday in East Hampton Justice Court and bail was set at $50,000 cash or $100,000 bond. He is being represented by the Legal Aid Society and is due back in court April 9. 

With Joan Gralla

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

