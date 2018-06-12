The man convicted in the revenge murder of Jude St. Clair, 32, of Uniondale, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison, Nassau County prosecutors said on Tuesday.

Joshua Taylor, 25, of Hempstead, was found guilty of the murder and criminal possession of a weapon on May 10 after a five-week trial, District Attorney Madeline Singas said in a statement.

A second defendant, Jorge Burgess, 25, of Uniondale, who was found guilty of manslaughter for his role in St. Clair’s death, will serve five to 15 years for that crime, she said. He will serve another 15 years, followed by five years of supervision, for criminal possession of a weapon, she said.

“This sentence ensures that the defendants responsible for the senseless murder of Jude St. Clair will pay a heavy price for their horrific crime,” Singas said. “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and loved ones as they continue to mourn the tragic loss of this young man.”

A jury deliberated two days before convicting the two.

Taylor’s attorney, Mitchell Barnett, had no comment.

Stuart Austin of Mineola, who represents Burgess, said he plans to appeal. He has said that video evidence was shown in court that he felt exonerated his client.

“We were kind of upset the jury did not see what we believed the video showed, which was that it was another person,” Austin said.

Further, Austin said, prosecutors waited too long to reveal they would call an expert witness and present a “handful” of the hundreds of hours of tape-recorded calls made from prison telephones.

Singas said revenge motivated Burgess and Taylor after a fight between St. Clair and Taylor’s cousin.

St. Clair was gunned down at about 10 a.m. on Aug. 21, 2016, on a side street off Nassau Road in Uniondale after Burgess waved to him to come over, Singas said.

Burgess was armed with a .38 revolver, and Taylor had a .380 semi-automatic handgun. They fired eight shots, Singas said.

St. Clair was struck once in the upper right chest and once in the left shoulder. Another shot grazed his buttocks, Singas said.

Afterward, both Burgess and Taylor fled, she said.

Burgess was arrested on Aug. 30, 2016. Taylor, who had gone to stay with a cousin in Connecticut, was arrested on Sept. 10, 2016, in Hartford and extradited to Nassau County.