TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Party with 300 people, DJ violated COVID-19 protocols, Riverhead police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

As many as 300 partygoers in Riverhead were sent home earlier this month and the host was issued a summons for violating state anti-coronavirus measures barring large groups, Riverhead police said.

Responding to a complaint about the party at 455 Middle Road around 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 9, police said cars were blocking the road and a DJ was entertaining the crowd.

The host, Julian B. Harris, 29, who lives at that address, was issued a field appearance ticket for violating Public Health Law 12-b (2), Non-Essential Gathering, the police said.

Anyone "who encourages, promotes or organizes a non-essential gathering" can be fined as much as $15,000 per day, according to the state.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

People wait in line to vote in Freeport Long lines reported as early voting begins on LI
Seventh-graders read their winning essays about Jupiter Hammon, Free verse: Book enlarges legacy of Black poet Jupiter Hammon
Rep. Tom Suozzi talk about political efforts made Congress candidates face voters in 3rd, 4th and 5th districts
Gary Degrijze, 49, of Bellport, spent two and Life after COVID-19 can lead to prolonged ordeal of symptoms
This is the application for an absentee ballot Brown: Young adults are the largest bloc of newly registered voters 
Mariann Dalimonte poses for a portrait at the Town board OKs new code for Port Washington waterfront district
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search