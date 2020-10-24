As many as 300 partygoers in Riverhead were sent home earlier this month and the host was issued a summons for violating state anti-coronavirus measures barring large groups, Riverhead police said.

Responding to a complaint about the party at 455 Middle Road around 9:35 p.m. on Oct. 9, police said cars were blocking the road and a DJ was entertaining the crowd.

The host, Julian B. Harris, 29, who lives at that address, was issued a field appearance ticket for violating Public Health Law 12-b (2), Non-Essential Gathering, the police said.

Anyone "who encourages, promotes or organizes a non-essential gathering" can be fined as much as $15,000 per day, according to the state.