A 20-year-old Brooklyn resident has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man at a Fourth of July party in North Massapequa last year, Nassau police said.

Thomas Massenburg has been charged with second-degree murder and will be arraigned Thursday, police said.

Rashawn Cummings of Hempstead was pronounced dead at a West Drive home after officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 11:17 p.m. on July 4. Two other male victims, also shot, were taken to a local hospital in stable condition, the police said.

The shooting erupted inside the house and the party broke up before police officers arrived, officials said last year.

Police did not release additional details, including whether a weapon was recovered and what may have precipitated the shootings.

The murder of a 21-year-old man at a party last July 4th has been solA 20-year-old man from Brooklyn has been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old

The Homicide Squad is investigating a Homicide that occurred on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 11:17 p.m. in North Massapequa.

Sign up for The Classroom newsletter. The pandemic has changed education on Long Island. Find out how. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to detectives, units responded to West Drive for a radio assignment for shots fired. Upon arrival, they discovered multiple victims had been shot by an unknown individual. A 21-year-old victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other victims, both males, were transported via private auto to a local hospital. They are listed in stable condition.

This incident is still under investigation.

Detectives request anyone with information regarding the above Homicide contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

Details by: D/Sgt. Bertini/Homicide 07/05/20/0445/8751

***UPDATE*** Details by: D/Sgt. Bertini/Homicide 07/08/20/1515/9962

The deceased victim has been identified as Rashawn Cummings, 21 of Hempstead.