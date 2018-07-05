Long Island police stayed busy through the July 4th holiday, responding to people injured by fireworks, driving while under the influence and drinking while underage.

Several people were hurt, some losing digits on their hands, due to mishaps with fireworks.

A 26-year-old Gordon Heights man lost three fingers when a firework exploded in his left hand at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Suffolk County police said. The man, who police declined to identify, was treated at Stony Brook Hospital, police said.

Injuries from fireworks also occurred in the aftermath of the holiday.

A man lost his thumb and suffered extensive trauma to both hands when he lit a firework he found on Periwinkle Road in Levittown at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, police said. The man, who police did not identify, was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Later Thursday, Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and County Executive Laura Curran issued a joint statement warning people of the danger of picking up or attempting to light fireworks that they happen upon.

“These items can be extremely unstable and may have short or defective fuses that can cause them to explode unexpectedly,” the statement said.

They noted that all fireworks, including sparklers, are illegal in Nassau County.

A 73-year-old woman was also hurt by a firework, according to police. The woman was cleaning up from an Independence Day party in Mastic when she went outside to smoke at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday. She placed a lit cigarette in an ashtray, causing a firework in it to explode, severing the tip of one finger and injuring other fingers on her right hand, police said.

The unidentified victim, who lives in Florida and was at the home visiting her son and his family, was alone at the time, police said. She was transported via police helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital.

Numerous people were also arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Nassau County police said that they made 24 DWI arrests between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m. Thursday.

Suffolk police, meanwhile, reported 10 DWI arrests from 4 p.m. Tuesday through 8 a.m. Thursday.

Suffolk police also made two arrests for the unlawful sale of fireworks and one arrest for the unlawful possession of fireworks.

State Police reported making four DWI arrests from midnight on Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday.

Elsewhere, a Uniondale man was arrested Wednesday and charged with violating the law that prohibits adults from serving alcohol to minors.

Nassau police said they initially responded at 6:10 p.m. to a 911 call for an intoxicated and unconscious woman on Braxton Street in Uniondale.

Upon arriving, police said they saw a large group of adolescents drinking alcoholic beverages in front of the home and heard loud music coming from inside the dwelling. Police said they found an “excessive number of people” inside the home, many who appeared to be under the age of 21.

Police found the woman, who is 20, inside and had her transported to an area hospital, according to a release.

Police charged Anthony Pellegrino, 21, with violating the social host law. He was issued a court appearance ticket for Aug. 6, police said.

The Town of Hempstead Building Inspector issued multiple summonses, deemed the house unfit for occupancy and secured the premises, police said.