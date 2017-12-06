TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 41° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 41° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Jury convicts Selden man in fatal hit and run, DA says

Danny Bonilla Zavala, of Selden, seen here on

Danny Bonilla Zavala, of Selden, seen here on Aug. 23, 2016, was convicted Wednesday in connection with a fatal hit and run in Port Jefferson Station. Photo Credit: SCPD

By Ellen Yan  ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A jury Wednesday convicted a Selden man of several felonies in a fatal hit and run that killed a Coram man and injured his wife last year, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said.

Danny Bonilla Zavala, 20, ran away from the Port Jefferson Station crash scene on Route 112 near Sagamore Hills Drive, where Bob Hildalgo, 31, was pronounced dead and his wife taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

A jury in Central Islip deliberated two hours, then found Bonilla Zavala guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash without reporting, second-degree assault and resisting arrest, prosecutors said.

His attorney did not immediately return a call Wednesday night.

Police had said Bonilla Zavala was driving drunk on Aug. 21, 2016, and after he ran, an officer caught him shortly afterward.

His blood, which was drawn about 90 minutes after the crash, showed a blood-alcohol level of .33 percent, four times the .08 percent legal threshold, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Bonilla Zavala faces up to 32 years in prison. Online court records show sentencing has been schedule for Dec. 20.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Nayyar Imam, chaplain of the Suffolk County police Jewish, Muslim leaders on LI react to Trump’s move
Katuria D'Amato leaves the Nassau County matrimonial court Doc: Katuria D’Amato’s psychosis drug-induced
Christian Arevalo leaves court on Wednesday, Dec. 6, Prosecution: Driver senselessly took life
A state judge ruled Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2017, Judge: Nassau business penalties an ‘illegal tax’
Maurice ''Mickey'' Carroll also covered politics for The Ex-Newsday, New York Times reporter dies
Michael Cullum with his sisters Dolores, center, and After man dies in jail, family sues for $60M
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE