A jury Wednesday convicted a Selden man of several felonies in a fatal hit and run that killed a Coram man and injured his wife last year, the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said.

Danny Bonilla Zavala, 20, ran away from the Port Jefferson Station crash scene on Route 112 near Sagamore Hills Drive, where Bob Hildalgo, 31, was pronounced dead and his wife taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said.

A jury in Central Islip deliberated two hours, then found Bonilla Zavala guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash without reporting, second-degree assault and resisting arrest, prosecutors said.

His attorney did not immediately return a call Wednesday night.

Police had said Bonilla Zavala was driving drunk on Aug. 21, 2016, and after he ran, an officer caught him shortly afterward.

His blood, which was drawn about 90 minutes after the crash, showed a blood-alcohol level of .33 percent, four times the .08 percent legal threshold, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Bonilla Zavala faces up to 32 years in prison. Online court records show sentencing has been schedule for Dec. 20.