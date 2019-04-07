A Queen motorist spotted driving on the Southern State Parkway with the hood of his vehicle blocking the windshield was arrested and charged with two counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and other crimes late Saturday, according to Nassau police.

Officers stopped Rayon Gounga, 20, on Merrick Avenue at about 10:15 p.m., police said, after he was seen driving an Infiniti eastbound on the Southern State with the hood raised and blocking the windshield. Gounga, of South Ozone Park, exited the vehicle during the traffic stop and fled on foot, running across all six lanes of the parkway.

With the assistance of a K-9, officers located Gounga hiding in a wooded area near the parkway and placed him under arrest, according to a release from Nassau police. During the subsequent investigation, police said, officers determined that Gounga had an outstanding warrant for grand larceny of an auto and a suspended drivers license. He also allegedly gave false information to officers.

Police said they also learned that the Infiniti Gounga was driving was reported stolen.

Gounga was charged with two counts of grand larceny in the fourth degree, false impersonation, aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree and multiple traffic infractions. He was scheduled to be arraigned on Sunday, at First District Court in Hempstead.