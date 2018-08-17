A Medford convenience store owner arrested in September for selling a synthetic form of marijuana known as K2 over the counter was sentenced Friday in federal court in Central Islip.

Osman Ak, 45, of Holbrook, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Denis R. Hurley to a year and one day in prison, to be followed by three years’ supervised release, for selling the illegal drug, also known as “spice” and synthetic marijuana from his convenience store, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release said.

Ak pleaded guilty in November 2017 to selling the drug.

“Osman Ak is going from his convenience store to prison for selling dangerous drugs over the counter, placing the community at risk to the dangers associated with this synthetic hallucinogen and its unpredictable side effects,” United States Attorney Richard P. Donoghue said in the release. “This Office is working tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to prosecute drug traffickers and dealers at all levels and hold them responsible for their crimes.”

The K-2 was colorfully packaged in glitter bags with cartoon characters on the front such as Dopey from Snow White, and labeled with such names as "OMG," "Hayze Peachy King," and "Hayze Hawaiian Ultra," officials said.

The sales of the drug packets were made from a cigar box concealed behind the store's cash register, officials said.

Ak owned and operated the convenience store, Eyup Gas and Convenience Store on Route 112 where, between April 2017 and May 29, 2017, he sold the illegal drugs during business hours, officials said.

Two other men were arrested in September along with the Ak.