The attorney for Katuria D’Amato, the estranged wife of former U.S. Sen. Alfonse D’Amato, said Friday his client has been arrested in connection with an allegation she violated an order of protection her Lido Beach neighbors obtained against her last month.

Katuria D’Amato, 52, is likely to be charged with criminal contempt, a misdemeanor, after her arranged surrender to Nassau police Friday morning, according to her attorney, Thomas Liotti.

Police arrested Katuria D’Amato on July 11, charging her with a noncriminal violation of harassment after a June 25 dispute involving her neighbors, James and Catherine Cash.

Police alleged in a sworn court document that Katuria D’Amato berated James Cash and cursed at him as he walked past her house with his son, before chest-bumping him.

In contrast, Katuria D’Amato told prosecutors in a June 26 sworn statement James Cash told her son “how terrible” she was while walking past her house before they exchanged words.

Katuria D’Amato, who is an attorney, made the sworn statement in a complaint she filed with the Nassau district attorney’s office that alleged Nassau police “harassed and threatened” her while acting “in cooperation” with her estranged husband and the Cashes.

The order of protection was awarded to the neighbors in connection with the harassment charge, Liotti said Friday.

The Garden City attorney said he believes the allegation is that Katuria D’Amato somehow violated the order of protection recently while watering her home’s hedges, but that he hasn’t seen the charging document yet.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Katuria D’Amato recently filed a $5 million lawsuit against the Cashes. She also sued the district attorney’s office, demanding prosecutors charge the neighbors with filing a false police report against her.

The woman is locked in a child custody dispute with the former senator as they divorce, and has claimed she is suffering ongoing harassment due to Alfonse D’Amato’s effort to discredit her.

She has alleged the Cashes are “friendly” with him, have security cameras pointed at her Buxton Street home and report to him on her daily activities. She also has alleged one of the Cashes called not only police, but her estranged husband to the scene of the June 25 dispute.

An attorney for Alfonse D’Amato has said the former senator “had nothing to do with” the neighborhood dispute, and “wasn’t even in the locale when it happened.”

Katuria D’Amato also previously filed notices of claim against Nassau police, alleging police were colluding with her estranged husband against her.