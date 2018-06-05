TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man stole more than $50,000 in jewelry from Kay Jewelers

By Newsday Staff
Print

Police are searching for a man who they say stole more than $50,000 in jewelry from Kay Jewelers in the Roosevelt Field shopping mall in Garden City.

The theft occurred at 6:50 p.m. Saturday at the Old Country Road store, Nassau County police said.

The man walked into Kay Jewelers, took the jewelry from a display case, and left, police said.

Police described the man as about 30 to 40 years old, weighing about 250 to 280 pounds, wearing a black shirt, blue jeans and a red hat.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.

