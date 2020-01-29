A St. James man has been arrested in connection with the death of a South Farmingdale woman who was found strangled in her home earlier this month, Nassau police said.

Michael Owen, 27, has been charged with second-degree murder, police said. He is to be arraigned Wednesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Kelly Owen, also 27, was found in her bed around 3:41 p.m. Jan. 15 after police responded to her home on First Avenue for a report of a female not breathing. An ambulance technician pronounced her dead at 3:50 p.m., police said.

The medical examiner’s office determined the cause of death was asphyxiation, police said.

Police have said that, according to accounts from family members, Kelly Owen woke up at 8 a.m. that day and got her six-year-old daughter ready for school. The victim's father took the child to school.

Typically, Kelly Owen would go to the school at 3 p.m. to help out at her daughter’s after-school program, police have said. But her parents became concerned when they returned home at 3:30 p.m. and found her car still in the driveway.

Police have not said what, if any, connection Kelly and Michael Owen have to each other.