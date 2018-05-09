TODAY'S PAPER
64° Good Evening
64° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Kia World Auto car dealership worker kept customer deposits

Jose Quiroz, 31, of Roosevelt, is accused of

Jose Quiroz, 31, of Roosevelt, is accused of keeping part of his customers' down payments at an East Meadow car dealership, police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A financial representative of an East Meadow car dealership was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after keeping part of his customers’ down payments, costing the firm more than $20,000, Nassau police said on Wednesday.

Jose Quiroz, 31, Roosevelt, failed to turn over all of the deposits from “multiple customers” of Kia Auto World starting in November 2017, the police said in a statement.

Quiroz, who was arraigned on Wednesday, was charged with grand larceny, falsifying business records, scheme to defraud, and petit larceny, according to the statement.

Anyone who feels they may have been one of his victims should call the police at 516-573-6154. All callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Latest Long Island News

Gabrielle Anzalone, 18, a senior at Lindenhurst High Teen disciplined for gun walkout runs for school board
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie at the Capitol in Assembly to vet AG candidates in public
Bryan and Helen Savage, Comsewogue High School's Prom king and queen fall in love… 8 years later
State Sen. Elaine Phillips, seen on Jan. 12, GOP women: Schneiderman should donate funds
Retired Hempstead Village Police Chief James Russo, 72, Ex-police, fire chief who battled gangs dies
Blaise Urato, a senior at Half Hollow Hills LI teen is ambassador for Tourette Association