Great Neck man kicked, spit at officers during arrest, police say

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
A Great Neck man is accused of kicking and spitting at Nassau police officers in the village early Saturday, police said.

When officers took Kevin Rodriguez, 23, into custody, police said he spit in an officer's face. Rodriguez also kicked an officer in the head as he was put in an ambulance. Both officers and Rodriguez were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police initially responded to a report of a disturbance at Baker Hill Tavern, located on Middle Neck Road near Beach Road, at 3:30 a.m., police said in a statement. Rodriguez, who was in the bar, approached officers and started yelling at them. 

The officers told Rodriguez to leave, but police said he refused. Rodriguez then approached an officer “flaring his arms in an aggressive manner,” police said. 

Rodriguez is charged with assault on a police officer, obstructing governmental administration, disorderly conduct, two charges of harassment and resisting officers, police said.

He will be arraigned Sunday at Nassau County Court in Mineola.

