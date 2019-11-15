A Coram man attempted to kidnap two female sex workers who escaped by jumping out of a moving vehicle a year ago, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Andrew Frey, 54, is scheduled to be arraigned in U.S. District Court in Central Islip on Friday afternnoon two counts each of attempted sex trafficking and attempted kidnapping. If convicted he faces a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence.

Frey, a married father of two who manages an aircrafts components factory in Melville, solicited the two women, who are not identified by prosecutors, by soliciting and patronizing them for sex, prosecutors said in court records. Frey, who has a history of violence against sex workers, arranged separate meetings with the women and attempted to take them to a secluded location by force, records show.

The women each managed to jump from Frey's moving vehicle in October 2018, suffering injuries in the process, prosecutors said.

Authorities recovered rope, zip ties and manuals on knot tying from Frey's home, officials said.

"The allegations in this case make clear that the defendant poses a significant risk to the community," prosecutors wrote in a detention memo urging U.S. Magistrate Anne Shields to withhold bail. "Each of the four counts of the indictment charge the defendant with attempted violence towards female sex workers. The nature of his conduct towards Jane Does #1 and #2 was sufficiently violent that both deemed it a safer option to throw themselves from a moving vehicle in order to escape the defendant."

Information on a possible attorney for Frey was not immediately available. Messages left with Frey's employer, Sage Parts on Hub Drive in Melville, were not returned.

Frey continued to contact the women even after they escaped his vehicle, on one occasion using a weapon to take the first victim by force, records show. The woman, prosecutors said, again evaded his kidnapping attempt.

Prosecutors said Frey has had previous violent encounters with sex workers, one of whom received an order of protection against him after he deliberately rammed his vehicle into her car. She later reported that Frey violated that order of protection by leaving her threatening voicemail messages, according to the detention memo.

Frey has previous convictions for criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of stolen property, unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief and criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intention to sell. Frey had three outstanding bench warrants at the time of his arrest, authorities said.

Authorities said it is likely Frey victimized other women who have not reported their experiences to law enforcement. They urged anyone with information about the case, or who may have been a victim of Frey, to call 800-CALL-FBI.