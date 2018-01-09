An ex-boyfriend kidnapped his 19-year-old former girlfriend — and kept her locked in his Uniondale home for three days, police said Wednesday in announcing his arrest.

Michael S. Villanueva, 23, had lured the woman into his car Friday by grabbing her dog while she was walking it in East Islip, police said.

She and the dog were freed by the police on Monday after her parents called 911, police said. The victim was not injured.

Villanueva, 23, was arrested and charged with kidnapping, robbery, grand larceny and criminal contempt, police said. The contempt charge is for violating a stay away order issued by Suffolk County, police said.

After Villanueva forced her dog into his 2010 Toyota, his victim tried to rescue it by entering his car — only to have him drive off with them both, police said.

Her ex-boyfriend wrested her cellphone away from her when she tried to dial 911, police said.

On Monday, after she had been held for three days, Villanueva allowed her to call her parents on his phone; they immediately called 911, police said.

The officers who responded to the defendant’s home found both were gone, police said.

Get the Newsday Now newsletter! The best of Newsday every day in your inbox. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Further investigation, with the assistance of Suffolk police, “led detectives to a Parkway Avenue residence in Amityville where the victim was located without injuries,” the police statement said.

The defendant, who was taken into custody without incident, was to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.